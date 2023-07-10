The break in pro baseball has arrived, meaning Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will both have several days off before the second half of the season. In addition to the pro baseball festivities over the break, there are other sports that will be in focus at Philadelphia sports betting sites in the coming week. The final major golf tournament is coming soon and many of the world's top players are headed to Scotland. The biggest event in women's soccer is also around the corner and Caesars Sportsbook PA already has soccer odds on the board. Meanwhile, football is also getting set to open up training camp in the coming weeks.

Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. If you are a new registrant in PA who is 21+*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.)

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

90-minute money line: This is a three-way bet commonly used in soccer that is decided based on how a soccer match ends in regulation plus any stoppage time added. Either team could win or there could be a tie. Any results that happen in extra time or a shootout are not factored in this wager.



Spread: The spread, most commonly used in football and basketball, is the number that one side is favored by. Pro football lines for Week 1 are already out at Caesars and San Francisco is -2.5 against Pittsburgh, while Philadelphia is -5 against New England. For Philadelphia to cover that spread, it would need to win by six or more points.



Head-to-head: Because it is extremely difficult to pick the outright winner in a large-field event like golf, head-to-head bets are a popular alternative. Caesars offers dozens of these for each major golf tournament, and picking winners usually comes with a return closer to -110 (risk $110 to win $100) as opposed to the larger payout that comes in the outright market.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here, and don't forget to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.