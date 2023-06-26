Both Pennsylvania pro baseball teams are coming in off subpar weeks. Philadelphia went 2-3, though a comeback 7-6 win over New York on Sunday certainly salvaged it to some degree. The wheels have really fallen off for Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is just 1-12 in its last 13 entering the week. After a surprisingly strong start, Pittsburgh enters the week 35-42 overall and in fourth place in the division. It is now in the red for the season for money-line backers, returning -$306 for $100 bettors. Pennsylvania sports betting will continue to focus on those teams, as well as turn attention to football futures, golf tournaments, auto racing and more as the summer rolls on. If you haven't tried Caesars Sportsbook PA yet, now is a great time.

Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. If you are a new registrant in PA who is 21+*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.)

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Props: Proposition bets, or props, are popular in pro baseball. These are simply wagers made on occurrences or non-occurrences in a given game. Each pro baseball game has dozens of props on the board including strikeouts, home runs, total bases and much more.

Laying points: This is a term that means a bettor is backing the favorite against the spread. In spread betting, a favorite will need to not only win but cover the designated number of points. For example, if Pittsburgh is -5.5, it would need to win by at least six points to cover. A bettor who backs Pittsburgh in that scenario is "laying the points" with that side.

Handle: This is the total amount of money wagered at sportsbooks in a given timeframe or on a given event. All types of wagers count towards this number. The pro football championship brought in a handle of more than $7 billion nationwide in 2022 and that number is expected to rise in the future as more states legalize sports betting.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here, and don't forget to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.