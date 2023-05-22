The numbers for Pennsylvania sports betting from April are in and, as expected, it was a slower month. With no top football leagues in season and basketball wrapped up, Pennsylvania saw its total handle fall to less than $600 million for April, which is about 21% lower than March's figure. That overall trend is largely expected to continue into the summer months, but there's no shortage of action available at Pennsylvania sports betting sites like Caesars Sportsbook PA. Most days have double-digit pro baseball games on the board, and both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have competitive teams this year. Pro basketball and hockey are in the conference finals, golf's next major is less than a month away and there are key auto races coming up as well.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania:

Run line: The spread in baseball is referred to as the run line, and it is set at -1.5 for a majority of professional games. To cover the run line, the favorite must win by two or more runs, while any win or a one-run loss would cash for the underdog. However, it's important to pay attention to the price, which will be listed as something like -1.5 (+150) on the run line. The +150 in this case means that a $100 bet on that run line would return $150.



60-minute money line: The hockey playoffs are down to four teams, and one way to approach the action is to make a 60-minute money-line bet. This bet features a three-way line, which means you can choose either team playing or a tie. Choosing a team on the 60-minute money line is more risky than a standard money line because that bet will not cash if the game goes into overtime, even if your selected side ultimately wins.



Podium bet: Most commonly seen in open-wheel racing, a podium bet is a wager on if a driver will finish either first, second or third in a given race. These bets bring smaller payouts than win bets, but can be a more conservative way to approach a race if you believe a certain driver will perform well.

