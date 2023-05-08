Pro basketball betting is popular in the postseason. That's especially true in Philadelphia, where the City of Brotherly Love is watching its hometown team battle for a title. Philadelphia entered the week tied 2-2 in its conference semifinal matchup against Boston. Philly remains the underdog, but plenty of Keystone State natives have their eye on this team winning it all for a payout of +1100 (risk $100 to win $1,100) at Caesars Sportsbook PA. Pennsylvania sports betting will also be locked in on golf with the next major around the corner. It takes place just a couple hours north of the Pennsylvania state line beginning May 18.

Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. If you are a new registrant in PA who is 21+*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2023).

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Race to bets: If you have a good feel for which team will get off to a good start, race to bets are a good option. Race to 20 points, race to 30 points, race to 50 points, etc., are what to look for at books. Whichever team hits that point plateau first cashes the bet, regardless what happens in the rest of the contest.



Head-to-head bets: Since picking the outright winner in a large-field event is tough to do, head-to-head bets are a more conservative approach in sports like golf or auto racing. Sportsbooks will match two athletes, and whoever finishes better at the end of the event is deemed the winner for that head-to-head wager.



Same-game parlay: The pro basketball and hockey postseasons bring smaller daily schedules compared to the regular season, so many bettors focus their parlays on just one game at a time. A same-game parlay is any parlay that only has legs from a single contest. A bettor might choose to parlay several conservative plays for a return of around +100, or go big by combining some longer odds in search of far bigger returns.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here, and don't forget to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.