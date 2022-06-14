Pennsylvania online sports betting has become one of the biggest markets in the country. More than $14 billion in handle has been generated since Pennsylvania mobile sports books launched in May 2019, and only Nevada and New Jersey bring in more money. So clearly, Pennsylvania sports fans are taking advantage of special deals at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks like Pennsylvania sports betting signup offers and unique online sportsbook promo codes. Pennsylvanians love their sports teams, and they have plenty to wager on with so many sports happening this time of year. Baseball is in full swing, golf tournaments are happening on a weekly basis and football season is right around the corner. There is also the end of pro basketball and hockey playoffs, and special events like car races and title fights. With so many options, it's no wonder Pennsylvania sports books are so successful.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Against the spread: Football is a big deal in Pennsylvania, so spread betting on big games is a popular method Pennsylvania sports bettors should know. In this betting method, both sides are handicapped with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Philadelphia is -10.5 in a football game against Pittsburgh, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Pittsburgh +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points or fewer to cover.

Money line: A money line bet is one of the most popular ways to play, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. If Philadelphia is a -200 favorite in a game against Pittsburgh, that means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-Under: This method is very popular in sportsbetting and best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a playoff basketball game between Boston and Golden State is 200, bettors at online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Where to find the best Pennsylvania sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.