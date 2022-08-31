Since May 2019, Pennsylvania sports betting has been a popular way for sports fans in the Keystone State to play along with their favorite teams. With the busiest sports season of the year about to get underway, more fans than ever can bet on sports in Pennsylvania and win big. With football season about to start and Philadelphia's baseball team shooting to make the postseason, Pennsylvanians have more opportunities than usual this time of year to play and win with legal Pennsylvania mobile sports betting.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Prop bets: Prop bet is a wager on an outcome other than the final score of a game, and can be used to bet on just about any sport you can think of. Popular prop bets include how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw, how many yards a running back will rush or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.

Against the spread: Pennsylvanians are very passionate about football, so spread betting is a must. If Philadelphia is a -7.5 favorite in a game against Pittsburgh, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Pittsburgh can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Live betting: A way to play along with your favorite Pennsylvania sports teams is to place a live bet. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can place your bet at a commercial break after the game has already started. This is a perfect betting method for baseball because you can wager on home runs and strikeouts in between innings.

Where to find the best Pennsylvania sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.