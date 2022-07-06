Since launching in May 2019, Pennsylvania sports betting has taken off. Sports betting in Pennsylvania has grown to the third largest market behind Nevada and New Jersey, as the state has brought in over $14 billion in handle. It's no surprise since Pennsylvanians are very passionate about their sports teams and follow their favorite squads year round. Fans in the Keystone State have a lot to wager on this time of year with baseball in full swing and golf tournaments, title fights and car races happening almost every weekend. Pennsylvania online sports betting keeps growing in popularity, so clearly Pennsylvanians are taking advantage of the latest Pennsylvania sports book deposit code and Pennsylvania sports book deposit code when they wager on their favorite sports.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania:

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four teams cover the spread, the bet is a loser.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say Philadelphia's and Pittsburgh's football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Philadelphia has closed as a three-point favorite against Pittsburgh and wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

