If you haven't checked out Pennsylvania sports betting yet, now is the time to see what all the talk is about. Sports betting is expanding across the country and has thrived in the Keystone State since Pennsylvanians are so passionate about their sports teams. With one of Pennsylvania's baseball team's shooting for a postseason spot while pro football, basketball and hockey get ready to return to action, Pennsylvania mobile sports betting is about to be even more popular than before.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Money line: Philadelphia's baseball team could be headed to the postseason, and you can get in on the action by placing a money line bet. If Philly is a -200 favorite, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. If Philly is a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Over-Under: Basketball season is rapidly approaching, so over-under bets are about to be all the rage. If the over-under for a game between Philadelphia and Boston is set at 200, you would wager whether you think the final total of both teams' scores will be over or under 200.

Prop bets: Player props are big in all the major sports and are a fun way to wager on football. This season, you can place a prop bet on how many touchdown passes Philadelphia's quarterback will throw or on how many touchdowns Pittsburgh's star running back will have.

Where to find the best Pennsylvania sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.