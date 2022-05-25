Since launching in May 2019, Pennsylvania sports betting has taken the state by storm. Whether you are a first-time bettor or a seasoned pro, Pennsylvania sports books will get you playing with Pennsylvania sports book promo codes and unique online sportsbook deposit codes. Pennsylvania online sports betting now brings in well over $7 million in handle, so clearly sports fans in the Keystone State are taking advantage of the latest Pennsylvania sports book bonus code.

Pro basketball playoffs are coming down to the final round and baseball season is heating up. Plus, with golf tournaments, title fights and car races, there is no shortage right now of exciting sporting events to wager on with Pennsylvania online sports-betting.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions coming up next month, it is the perfect time to start mastering these wagers.

Over-Under: This method is very popular in sports betting and best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a playoff basketball game between Boston and Miami is 200, bettors at online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on Philadelphia or Pittsburgh and place your football futures bet.

