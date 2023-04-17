Pittsburgh missing the pro hockey playoffs led to dubious history for the Steel City. It marked the first time since 2003 that Pittsburgh's pro hockey, football and baseball teams have all missed the playoffs in succession. So while that might have put a slight damper on Pennsylvania sports betting in the western part of the state, there's been plenty to bet on recently for the eastern side. Philadelphia is making a pro basketball postseason run and can give you plenty of cause to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. Philly was also home to a conference champion in pro football and a league champion in pro baseball in the past year. Despite the ups and downs for the in-state teams, Caesars Sportsbook Pennsylvania has still seen plenty of action on both local and national events.

Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. If you are a new registrant in PA who is 21+*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2023).

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Live bet: A live or in-game bet is a wager placed on any game or event that has already begun. The upside of these is it gives bettors a chance to evaluate teams, matchups, game flow, weather conditions and more in real time. But lines move quickly, so an effective live bettor must be able to process information quickly and make snap decisions.



Alternate spread: Sportsbooks allow bettors to essentially choose their spread on most matchups with the price adjusted accordingly. Picking a favorite to cover by more than the standard spread leads to a larger return. Moving the spread to a more conservative number leads to a smaller spread.



Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on a specific outcome within a game or event that isn't directly tied to the final score. First basket in basketball, anytime touchdown scorer in football or anytime home run hitter in baseball are examples of common prop lines.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here, and don't forget to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*PA only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bonus bet only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).