If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Against the spread: Against-the-spread wagering is one of the most common forms of online sports wagering, with sportsbooks typically offering one side additional points to help balance the odds. If Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in a football game against Pittsburgh, that means that Philadelphia would have to win by seven or more to cover the spread. Conversely, Pittsburgh bettors would win their bets if Pittsburgh were to win the game outright or lose by six points or fewer.

Prop bet: If a spread doesn't catch your eye or you don't love the return you're getting on a straight-up wager, prop betting offers you a number of different ways to get in on the action. In football, betting on the first individual player to score a touchdown in a particular game is a popular wager that can pay out big and doesn't require you to wait the entire game to know the outcome.

Parlay: Parlays are a combination of two or more bets where you must win every bet in order to cash the ticket. That increases the risk because any failure results in a lost wager but the odds increase with every bet added to the parlay, so the potential reward is also much higher.

