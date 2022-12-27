Play along with the best teams in the Keystone State at Caesars Sportsbook PA, where you can partake in Pennsylvania sports betting. If you haven't played at Caesars Sportsbook PA yet and want to bet on sports in Pennsylvania, now is the perfect time because you can take advantage of the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. If you are a new registrant in PA who is 21+*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Against the spread: The best way to wager on Pennsylvania's two football teams. If Philadelphia is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, Philadelphia must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. New Orleans can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.



Over/Under: Philadelphia's basketball team is looking to have another playoff-bound season, and the best way to get in on the action is to place an Over/Under bet. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Philadelphia and Oklahoma City at 200, you would wager whether you think the total of both teams final scores will fall over or under 200.



Money line: For the die-hard hockey fans out there. If Philadelphia is listed as a -200 favorite against Montreal, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on Philadelphia to win. If Philly is listed as a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here, and don't forget to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*PA only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).