Pennsylvania sports betting fans are playing along with their favorite teams at Caesars Sportsbook PA. With football and basketball teams dominating the competition, it's the perfect time to bet on sports in Pennsylvania at Caesars Sportsbook PA and win big. If you're a passionate Pennsylvania mobile sports betting fan and haven't checked out Caesars Sportsbook PA yet, you can get started right now using the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports in Pennsylvania. If you are a new registrant in PA who is 21+*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Against the spread: Football is king, as is this betting style. If Philadelphia is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Dallas, Philadelphia must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Dallas can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.



Player prop: This widely popular betting style focuses on outcomes other than the final score of a game involving a single player's performance. Popular player props include how many rushing yards a running back will tally or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here, and don't forget to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*PA only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).