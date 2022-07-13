Pennsylvania sports betting has grown in popularity since launching in May 2019, bringing in over $14 billion in sports betting handle. Pennsylvanians love their sports teams, so it's no surprise that Pennsylvania mobile sports betting is a major draw in the Keystone State. Summer time is a big time for Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, with two pro baseball teams playing almost every day and big events like golf tournaments and car races happening almost every weekend. With the pro football season right around the corner, there are so many options when it comes to placing a wager at online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania and finding the latest Pennsylvania sports betting promo code.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Live betting: Pennsylvania online sportsbooks let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, you can wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia's pro baseball teams are playing very exciting baseball right now, so it's the perfect time to try your hand at live-betting.

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With one of the biggest pro golf competitions happening this weekend, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at a Pennsylvania online sportsbook

Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Philadelphia has closed as a three-point favorite against Pittsburgh and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best Pennsylvania sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.