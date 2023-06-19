Summer arrives this week and Philadelphia's pro baseball team is heating up. Philly enters the week on a six-game winning streak and is now four games above .500 after a slow start to the season. A year after surging to win the league thanks to a hot finish, other teams, and Pennsylvania sports bettors, are certainly keeping an eye on Philadelphia. Philly backers saw nice returns last week, including a +106 win on the money line against Arizona on June 14. For the season, Philadelphia is -413 for $100 players on the money line, but it is +257 at home. That's one of the teams seeing plenty of action at Caesars Sportsbook PA this week, though golf, auto racing, soccer and college baseball are some of the other sports with big events unfolding.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Live bet: A live or in-game bet is a wager placed on any game or event that has already begun. The upside of these is it gives bettors a chance to evaluate teams, matchups, game flow, weather conditions and more in real time. But lines move quickly, so an effective live bettor must be able to process information quickly and make snap decisions.

Alternate spread: Sportsbooks allow bettors to essentially choose their spread on most matchups with the price adjusted accordingly. Picking a favorite to cover by more than the standard spread leads to a larger return. Moving the spread to a more conservative number leads to a smaller spread.

Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on a specific outcome within a game or event that isn't directly tied to the final score. First basket in basketball, anytime touchdown scorer in football or anytime home run hitter in baseball are examples of common prop lines.

