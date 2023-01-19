Texas sports betting is looking more like it could be legalized in 2023 as more prominent voices in the Lone State give it support. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session which will get the topic discussed, and Texas' lieutenant governor didn't speak out against Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past when asked about the bill earlier this month. Additionally, Texas' professional football team owner voiced his support for Texas sports betting this week. So, after years of facing opposition, it appears Texas mobile sports betting could be closer to becoming a reality.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: This method is a must for betting on football. If Dallas is the 7.5-point underdog against San Francisco, that side must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.



Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.