Fans might not have to wait much longer for Texas sports betting to be legal. Previous efforts to legalize sports betting in Texas were extinguished by lawmakers in 2021 and the matter won't be voted on again until 2023. However, prominent figures believe there is a strong chance that online sports betting could be legalized in Texas when it is voted on again and that it could be as profitable for Texas as it has been in New York. The Empire State has raked in over $5 billion in sports betting handle since legalization, and handle per month went up from $21 million to over $1.6 billion when online sports betting became legal in January 2022. If online sports betting is that popular in New York, there's no telling how prominent it will be in a sports-loving state like Texas.

If Texas online sports betting gets the green light, sports fans all over the Lone Star State will be able to take advantage of many Texas online sports book sign-up offers and Texas sports book promo codes. Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Dallas is -10.5 in a basketball game against Houston, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Houston +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Money line: Another popular way to play in sports-betting communities, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. If Houston's baseball team is a -200 favorite, that means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you believe a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a basketball game between Dallas and their biggest rival is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

