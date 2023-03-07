Currently, if a Texas resident wants to lay down a sports bet, then they have to travel out-of-state to do so. Neighbors such as Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico all allow some form of USA sports betting, unlike the Lone Star State. But change could be on the horizon, courtesy of three bills proposed to the Texas legislature to legalize sports betting in Texas. One would create the Texas Gaming Commission, which would regulate all Texas sports betting and operations of Texas sports betting sites throughout the state. So, Texans are hoping that soon enough they'll be able to bet on sports without leaving state lines.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Push: A push is when you neither win nor lose your bet, so you get back what you originally wagered. An example would be if you bet on a team that is a 6-point favorite, and it wins by exactly 6 points. A push is often declared if a sporting event is ruled a no contest or cancelled.



Futures bet: Futures are bets placed on events that won't be resolved in the near future. Examples include betting on who will win the championship, which player will win an MVP award, or predicting if a team will make the playoffs.



Anytime scorer: This is a prop bet commonly used in football for touchdowns, and soccer or hockey for goals. You wager on if that player will score at any point in the game. Other betting options are first/last scorers in which winning the bet is contingent on when the player scores.

