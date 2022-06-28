There are now 30 states that have online sports betting, and Texas sports betting could come to fruition soon. The most recent push to legalize Texas mobile sports betting was halted in 2021, but now more experts than ever believe Texas sports books could be legalized in 2023. There is even one candidate for governor who said he will back sports betting in Texas if he is elected. If online sportsbooks are legalized in the Lone Star State, it would compete with New York as the largest state to have legal online sports betting. Texans love their sports teams, so there is no doubt that a Texas sportsbook promo code could be very successful.

Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights or for car races, which are in full force during the summer.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? You can place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams like Philadelphia will be in Texas to take on Dallas's football team and think about which football futures bet you'd make.

Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Dallas has closed as a three-point favorite against San Francisco and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

