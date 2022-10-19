Legal Texas sports betting isn't the hottest topic right now, but it could be brought back up in the very near future. Efforts in 2021 to legalize Texas mobile sports betting were not successful, but with so many states launching online sportsbooks in 2022, there could be another effort to make legal sports betting in Texas a reality. There is even one current candidate for governor in Texas who has mentioned that he will back an initiative to legalize Texas sports betting if he is elected.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Dallas and Memphis is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

Against the spread: If Dallas is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Detroit can cover that spread as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer.

Live-betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes within a game so you can wager as it progresses. This would be a great way to wager on Houston during the baseball postseason, because you would be able to place your bets in between innings.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

