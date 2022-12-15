It has been believed for a while now that no form of sports betting had a chance of being legalized in Texas. Now, it looks like the topic could be discussed when the 2023 legislative session begins in January since one Texas senator pre-filed a Texas sports betting motion in November. The last effort to legalize Texas mobile sports betting failed in 2021, and the newly reelected governor has long taken a stance against having legal sports betting in Texas. However, with more states than ever successfully legalizing sports betting in person or online, it's fair to wonder whether Texas will be next.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Dallas and Minnesota is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.



Player prop: This popular way to wager focuses on outcomes other than the final score of a game pertaining to single players' performances. Common player prop bets include how many three-point shots a basketball player will make or how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw.



Futures: Sportsbooks don't limit you to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Baseball isn't in season yet, but you can already place a futures bet on which teams will win their division or which players will win MVP.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

