There was progress this week as lawmakers continue the push to legalize Texas sports betting. Legislators debuted new bills that would legalize Texas mobile sports betting in the Lone Star State and keep in-person sports betting off the table, a sticking point when sports betting in Texas failed to be legalized in 2021. Thanks to the bills having backs from both sides of the aisle, there is renewed hope that Texas sportsbooks could become a reality in the foreseeable future.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If Texans could wager on basketball right now, this would be a perfect method to do it. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Dallas and Sacramento is set at 220, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 220.



Player prop: Another popular betting style, prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often focus on player performance. Player props include wagering on how many rebounds a basketball player will tally or how many saves a hockey goalie will make.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season is still a couple of months away, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

