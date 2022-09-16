As other states in the South including Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia begin to legalize and offer sports gambling, it is still illegal in the state of Texas. Although momentum has grown over the last few legislative sessions to bring a Texas sports betting bill to the governor's desk, nothing has come to fruition. This November, there is a midterm election that will not only elect state representatives, but it also has a closer-than-usual race for governor. Although it has not been at the top of people's minds with so many other issues, Texas mobile sports betting is often discussed by sports fans. With the popularity of football in Texas being among the highest in any state, the opportunity for sports betting in Texas could be massive.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Exposure: How much risk does the sportsbook have on any one particular event or wager? Sportsbooks measure this number and call it their exposure. It's a way for sportsbooks to evaluate risk and ensure they are never too over-extended on any outcome. In addition, maintaining their exposure or risk ensures they are around for the long-term.

Off the Board: After a sportsbook evaluates their exposure, sometimes they take bets off the board or don't take any more action on an individual wager. This method of reducing risk prevents books from losing too much on any one outcome. This term is also used when a game has begun, so the pregame bets are taken off the board.

Limits: Another way sportsbooks limit their exposure is to limit the amount of money one person can wager on an individual outcome. The limits vary in size by bet, league, and even sometimes for specific people. Even if a sportsbook makes a mistake and offers a too generous bet, they know the limits are in place to ensure they do not get burned.

