There are several states waiting in the wings to legalize online sports betting, and Texas is currently one of them. While efforts to legalize Texas sports betting failed in 2021, there is still hope it could become a reality in the near future. The Lone Star State is gearing up for a big gubernatorial election, with one candidate having already mentioned that he would back an initiative to legalize sports betting in Texas if he becomes governor. There is no doubt that the matter of Texas mobile sports betting will come back up once someone is elected next month.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the Spread: Football is huge in Texas, so you have to know how spread betting works. If Dallas is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. L.A. can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Teaser: This kind of bet lets you adjust a point spread. If Dallas and Houston are both seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Philadelphia and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.