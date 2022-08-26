The midterms are quickly approaching and a significant race is happening for governor in the great state of Texas. The outcome may determine how and if Texas sports betting will be legalized. Unfortunately, despite the success in other Southern states, including Louisiana, Tennessee, and Virginia, the Texas legislature has not been able to decide on a framework to move legalization of Texas mobile sports betting forward. Nevertheless, there has been new momentum over the last couple of years. With the popularity of sports, especially football, across Texas, legalizing Texas online sports betting would offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for sportsbook operators to increase their customer base.

Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Cover: A cover is often referred to as a winning bet based on the line offered by the sportsbook. Because they are low-scoring, most lines in hockey and baseball are 1.5, so if the team wins by two or more, that team wins and covers the spread. The lines in football and basketball vary by matchup, but like the other sports, the team must win based on the provided line to cover or win the bet. For example, if a football team is favored by three and wins the game by four, they cover the spread.

Push: A push is a bet or wager that results in a tie or draw, and both parties, the person who placed the bet and the sportsbook operator, do not gain or lose any money. This result is often referred to as a no-action bet because all parties get their money back and nothing is lost or won.

Bad Beat: A bad beat occurs when the projected outcome is very likely to result in a winner for a bettor who placed a wager, but then an event at the last minute, a missed kick, turnover, or mistake, turns the bet into a losing one. Often this happens at the end of the game or event, which can be heartbreaking for sports gamblers. Sooner or later, this will happen to everyone, so it's essential to bet within your means and never place too much on one wager. Nothing is automatic in the world of sports betting.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

