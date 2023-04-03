Texas just wrapped up hosting the men's and women's basketball championship games. The men's final is slated to return to Texas in 2025, and residents of the Lone Star State are hoping Texas sports betting is fully operational by then. The nation's second most populous state has not yet legalized sports betting in Texas, whether in-person wagering or Texas mobile sports betting. Bills have been proposed, but the fate of sports betting in Texas lies in the fate of the state legislature.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Money line: Money line bets are made simply on who will win a sporting event, with no regard to the spread. The favorite is listed with negative odds, while the underdog is listed with positive odds.



Prop bets: These are side wagers that aren't necessarily tied to a game's option. They could be player props, such as predicting how many points someone will score, team props, such as guessing what a team's margin of victory will be, or game props, such as predicting if there will be overtime.



Taking the points: This is another way of saying betting on the underdog. If a team is a 4.5-point underdog, then you are taking that team and the 4.5 points, so you win the bet if they don't lose by more than 4.5 points. The favorite is always giving points.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.