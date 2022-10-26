Sports betting is legalized in more states than ever now, and the wait is still on for Texas sports betting. Texas won't vote on whether to legalize sports betting in 2022, but many believe sports betting in Texas will be brought back up in 2023. The Texas gubernatorial race is the big focus right now in the Lone Star State, and one candidate has even said he will back initiatives to legalize sports betting in Texas.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: If Dallas is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Chicago, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Chicago can cover that spread as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Teaser: This multi-layered but lets you adjust the point spread for a team, lowering the risk. If Dallas and Houston are both seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a push. If Dallas closes as the three-point favorite against Chicago and then wins 27-24, neither team has covered and all bets on the spread are returned.

