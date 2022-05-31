Online sports betting is now legal in 30 states, and Texas could be the next state to join them. The effort to legalize Texas sports betting was halted in 2021, but there is a strong belief that Texas online sports betting could become a reality in 2023. There is even one candidate for governor who said he will back Texas mobile sports betting if he is elected. Since Texas loves its sports teams so much, there is little doubt Texas online sportsbooks will be successful. If Texas sports books get the green light, sports fans across the state will be able to take advantage of many Texas sports book sign-up offers and Texas sports book promo codes. With so many sports to choose from and so many promo offers out there, online sports betting in Texas is sure to be a big hit.

Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live-betting: Texas online sportsbooks will let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. During the baseball season, online sportsbooks in Texas will let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With both Houston and Texas playing competitive baseball, there will always be an opportunity for Texas sports fans to place exciting live bets on the home teams.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay, then all five teams must win for the bet to be a winner.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. This method is very popular for betting on pro football. For example, let's say Dallas and Houston are both seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

