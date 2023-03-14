It's mid-March, which means all eyes of all sports fans will be on basketball. The state of Texas has to feel good about its chances, as it has the most teams (seven) in March's big event, in addition to a top seed in Houston. But if you're a Texan who's looking to participate in Texas sports betting action during the month of March, you'll have to travel outside the Lone Star State to do so. Texas has not yet legalized sports betting in Texas, although there are signs of hope that this could change in the near future.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Live betting: While most bets are placed before a sporting event, live betting, also known as in-game wagering, occurs during an event. The odds to bet on are adjusted to reflect the current state of the sporting event such as time, score, injuries or weather.



Prop bets: Short for proposition bets, these are wagers not concerned with the outcome of the game. Prop bets can be player, team or game related, or even not even involve the action on the field itself. An example would be predicting the length of the national anthem sung before a game begins.



Parlay: Stringing multiple wagers into a single bet is called a parlay. It must consist of at least two wagers, and the bettor must win all of their wagers in order to win the parlay. The likelihood of winning decreases with each additional wager, but the corresponding payout increases with the added complexity.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

