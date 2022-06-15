With online sports betting taking the country by storm, sports fans in Texas are on the edges of their seats wondering when they will get in on the action. Some experts believe Texas sports betting could be legalized in 2023 and there is even one candidate for governor who said he will back Texas mobile sports betting if he is elected. Texas would become the largest state with legal sports betting if it is legalized. Texans love their sports teams, so there is no doubt sports betting in Texas could be very successful. That also means a Texas sports book promo code and Texas sports book bonus code could be very popular with new bettors.

Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Football is a big deal in Texas, so spread betting on big games is a popular method Texas sports bettors should know. In this betting method, both sides are handicapped with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Dallas is listed as -10.5 in a football game against Houston, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Houston +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points or fewer to cover.

Money line: Another popular way to play, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. If Houston's baseball team is a -200 favorite, that means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a pro basketball game between Dallas and Houston is 205.5, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 205.5.

