Late March will see Texas host pro golf tournaments in Austin and San Antonio. The second of those runs simultaneously to the men's and women's basketball championships in Houston and Dallas, respectively. Thus, Texas sports betting is a big talking item from locals and those visiting the state. However, sports betting in Texas is only something to talk about and not yet a legal activity. That's because Texas does not have legalized Texas sports betting sites, though House Bill 1942 has been introduced.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Spread bets: Spread betting assigns point spreads to teams, whereas a team has to cover in order to win its bet. A favored basketball team would be listed as favorite (-9.5), and it must win by more than 9.5 points in order to cover. The underdog (+9.5) would cover as long as it doesn't lose by more than 9.5 points.



Correct score: Bettors are presented with a list of possible final scores of an event, and they can bet on what score the event will finish with. This is most often used in low-scoring sports like soccer or hockey, but correct score bets are also offered in football as well.



Run line: Another name for point spread in baseball. The favorite is listed at (-1.5) and the underdog at (+1.5). The hockey version of run line is puck line, with 1.5 also being the spread.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

