Online sports betting is sweeping the country, and sports fans in Texas are eagerly waiting to see if their state will be the next to legalize it. Efforts to legalize online sports betting in the Lone Star State were squashed in 2021, but some experts believe Texas online sports betting could become a reality in 2023, and one of the most successful spots for online sportsbooks in the country. There is even one candidate for governor who said he will back online sports betting in Texas if he is elected. Texans love their sports teams, so there is no doubt Texas online sportsbooks would be very successful. With so many sports to watch and wager on, online sportsbook sign-up offers and online sportsbook promotion codes are bound to be very popular.

Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Proposition bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in pro baseball could be on whether a player for Texas hits a home run, or whether a starting pitcher for Houston can make it through seven innings in a big game.

Live-betting: Texas online sportsbooks of the future will let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. During the baseball season, online sportsbooks in Texas will let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With both Houston and Texas playing competitive baseball, there will always be an opportunity for Texas sports fans to place exciting live bets on the home teams.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. So, if the over-under for a pro basketball playoff game between Boston and Golden State is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.