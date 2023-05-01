The positive news for Texas sports betting is that two proposed sports betting bills were passed last week by the Texas House Committee on State Affairs. The negative news for sports betting in Texas is that there are still a number of steps the bills must go through before Texas mobile sports betting is legalized in the state. But progress is progress, and the potential of Texas sports betting sites launching is further along now than it was a month ago.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Over/under: Abbreviated O/U, and also known as the total, this is when you predict how many total points, runs or goals a sporting event will have. Sportsbooks set the total, say 205.5, and bettors wager on if the combined points will go over or under that bar.



Quarter betting: Used in pro basketball, bettors wager on simply one quarter of action instead of the entire game. Sportsbooks offer quarter betting in both point-spread form and with the over-under. These types of bets are also utilized in other sports with differing segments of time such as period betting (hockey) or half betting (football).



Outright bets: These are wagers placed on an individual to win an event which has a field of participants. Sports like auto racing, golf and horse racing are popular with outright bets where a user wagers on the outright winner.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

