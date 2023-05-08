As the second-most populous state and with one of the most passionate fan bases, sports betting in Texas would be highly popular. The wheels are in motion through the state government to allow for both in-person wagering and Texas mobile sports betting. But the passage of bills to legalize Texas sports betting could be weeks, months or even years away. Texans are undoubtedly hoping for the short end of that time frame, but outside of hoping, educating themselves is also something Texan residents can do.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Cover: A team covers whenever it wins in spread betting. The favorite only covers when it wins by more than the spread, while the underdog covers when it either wins outright or loses by fewer points than the spread.



Alternate lines: This is when a bettor manipulates the standard line for a game if they are very confident in an outcome. If a sportsbook has a team as a 2.5-point favorite, but a bettor feels that team will win by 10 points, then they can bet on an alternate line of Favorite (-9.5). The odds and payout would adjust as well.



Series betting: Currently being used in the pro basketball and hockey playoffs, series betting is used only in sports with postseason series. It works similarly to money line bets instead you pick the team that will win the series instead of an individual game.

Where to find the best sports betting advice

