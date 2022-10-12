Texas may not be one of the states getting ready to bet on the legalization of online sports betting, but Texas sports betting is still on everyone's mind. Efforts to legalize Texas mobile sports betting in 2021 failed, but there is no doubt there will be future endeavors to make sports betting in Texas a reality. One current candidate for governor in Texas has even mentioned that he will back an initiative to legalize Texas sports betting if he is elected.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: The user-friendly way to wager requires you to choose one player to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Prop bet: Another popular betting style, this is a wager on an outcome other than the final score of a game. Common prop bets include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many three-point shots a basketball player will make.

Parlay: This method involves having two or more sides on one wager, and it is high risk because all sides must win for the bet to win. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

