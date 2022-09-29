Texas sports betting was close to becoming legal last year, and with increased momentum in the state and throughout the country, it should not be much longer before sports betting in Texas begins. The Texas governor's race has been heating up with candidates holding events and talking to voters on the critical issues impacting Texas residents. Despite not discussing Texas mobile sports betting directly, neither candidate has denounced sports betting in Texas entirely, so there is hope there will be increased momentum following the election next year.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Hedging: Hedging is a way to secure profit from a previous bet and lower your risk. It ensures you make money and do not lose everything after the odds have changed in your favor. This bet is commonly placed on the last leg of parlays, where multiple other legs have already won, so you want to secure some profit instead of losing it all. It's not always the intelligent thing to do, but it can lower your heart rate and make sure you do not have too much at stake at one time.

Middle: Placing a bet on both sides of a line hoping to win both is called a middle bet. If you placed a bet at +7, and the line has fallen to -3, you can place a bet somewhere in the middle. This form of gambling can also be known as arbitrage when looking at multiple sportsbooks. It's also a way to play a hedge, securing profit from a bet that was placed previously.

Buying Points: Sometimes, the line offered by a sportsbook is around a critical number, so you would like to buy a half or an entire point to make it more of a sure bet in your mind. For example, many football lines are around 2.5 and 6.5, so many bettors like to buy a half point to three or seven to insure their bet. Although this is not necessarily the best long-term gambling move, it makes sense in specific cases and can save a wager from becoming a loser.

