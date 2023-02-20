An estimated 50 million Americans bet on this year's pro football championship, with wagers forecasted to be over $15 billion. But there are nearly 30 million Texans left feeling envious since they couldn't be a part of that betting population. That's because Texas sports betting has not yet been legalized, though there are promising signs as of late. Legislation to legalize Texas mobile sports betting is gaining steam in the Lone Star State, with many of the owners of local pro teams behind the push.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Total: Also called the over/under, the total is when sportsbooks set a bar as to how many total points/goals/runs will be scored in a sporting event. Bettors then simply wager on if the combined total between the teams will be over that bar or under it.



Micro-betting: A form of live betting, this allows bettors to essentially wager on every event of a game or match. Examples include predicting what the m.p.h. will be in the next pitch in a baseball game or guessing whether the next play in a football game will be either a run or a pass.



Outright: These are commonly used in sports which have large fields of participants such as golf, auto racing, tennis or horse racing. Bettors then lay down wagers on who they think will outright win the tournament or race.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

