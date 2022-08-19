Midterm elections are heating up and Texas may be a pivotal state to watch this fall. After renewed momentum over the last couple of years and the legislature even discussing Texas sports betting in the previous sessions, no law has been passed in favor of legalization. However, other southern states, including Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia, have legalized sports betting successfully. Those states use the tens of millions of dollars from sports betting taxes to provide more funding for schools, infrastructure, and mental health services. As we turn the page to 2023, there could be more progress to regulate Texas mobile sports betting, and sports betting in Texas will take one more step to becoming a reality.

Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Alternate Lines: Most sportsbooks offer additional lines outside the one they provide for the usual -110. If you want to get more points or think the favored team will cover by more than the line offered, you can wager on alternate lines to get more bang for your buck. These usually have very different corresponding odds, so checking before placing the bet is essential.

Closing Line: The closing line is the last line the book offers before it closes the offering and the game begins. Usually, this is the line referred to by analysts and commentators and used to track whether bets win or lose. Most people will not get the final closing line because it constantly changes from when it is first offered to seconds before game time. But looking at the last or closing line, you can also see if your bet looks more favorable than when you placed it.

Fixed Odds: This refers to your odds when you place the bet. As mentioned above, lines move throughout the time they are available and can change depending on injuries, weather, or anything else. However, once the bet is placed, the odds will not change for your wager. Therefore, when evaluating if your odds are appealing, look to the closing line's odds and compare them with your ticket.

