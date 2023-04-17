Sports betting in Texas continues to be discussed by residents and legislators who hold its fate. A pair of bills to potentially legalize Texas mobile sports betting have circulated in the House, but time is of the essence. The Texas Legislature only meets every other year and the current session ends on May 29. Thus, if Texas sports betting doesn't get the thumbs-up by then, residents of the Lone Star State may have to wait until 2025 for the potential legalization of Texas sports betting.

Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Pick'em: When teams or athletes are considered even and there is no favorite, then the sporting event is called a pick'em or PK. The odds for the two sides are the same, and there is no spread for either, so the event amounts to a money line bet.



Hedging: Hedging is a strategy in which a bettor places a second wager that's opposite their first wager, in order to minimize potential loss. If the team you picked as an outright winner of a tournament makes the championship game, you could then hedge by placing a second bet on the other team in that championship. Hedging guarantees some sort of profit.



Head-to-head bets: Abbreviated H2H, these bets pit two individuals up against one another, usually in a sport which has a field such as golf or auto racing. H2H bets include picking which of two drivers will have a better finish or which of two golfers will shoot the lower score.

