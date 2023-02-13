The single biggest bet in sports history came from a Texas businessman in late 2022. But that bet didn't actually occur in Texas due to the state not yet legalizing Texas sports betting. Instead, the businessman drove to Louisiana to lay down the wager. However, there appears to be progress in Texas mobile sports betting since then. A bill was introduced in Feb. 2023 to allow only mobile sports betting in Texas, and not in-person wagering, to be legalized.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money-line bet: The most straightforward of betting options, you simply pick the winner. There is no attention paid to the spread or who covers, you just have to select who wins outright.



Parlay: Stringing together multiple bets within a single wager is called a parlay. They could consist of making bets amongst multiple games in multiple sports, or what's called a same-game parlay in which the multiple bets all reside within a single game.



Live betting: While most bets are made prior to an event starting, live betting occurs after an event has begun. The corresponding odds are updated to reflect score, time, injuries and various other factors. Live bets are most often made during halftime, but they can be placed at any point from the start of the game to the very end.

