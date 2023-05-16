More than 30 states have legalized some form of U.S. sports betting, either in-person or online, but Texas is not one of them. There was hope last week that this could change after the Texas House approved putting the issue of Texas sports betting to voters. But earlier this week, the Texas lieutenant governor said there is not enough traction in the Senate for sports betting in Texas to be approved this session. Thus, it won't even get to voters, and the next legislative session is not until 2025.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Prop bets: These are side bets that focus on a smaller segment of a sporting event, rather than the outcome or final score. Examples include predicting how many strikeouts a pitcher will have or guessing if a basketball game will go into overtime or not.



Push: This is when all bets are refunded as neither of the betting options hit. Examples include the total being 220, and the teams combining for that exact number, or if there is a tie game in football when the only betting options were the two teams involved.



Over/Under: Abbreviated O/U, and also known as the total, this refers to the total number of points in a sporting event. Bettors simply wager on if the combined point total will go over or under a predetermined bar set by sportsbooks.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.