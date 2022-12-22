A handful of states will start debating in January whether to legalize sports betting, and Texas is one of them. While the effort in 2021 to legalize Texas sports betting failed, one Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas motion in November for the topic to be brought back up when the 2023 legislative session opens in January. It's still believed that the newly-reelected governor is opposed to legalizing Texas mobile sports betting, but it looks like the Lone Star State is just a little bit closer to legal sportsbooks becoming a reality.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to wager on one athlete or team to win an enter sporting event. It is an especially popular betting method for wagering on title fights, golf tournaments and car races.



Against the spread: If Dallas is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Houston can cover that spread as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Dallas and Los Angeles is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.