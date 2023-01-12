Texas sports betting could become a reality and it could be a matter of time until legislators in the Lone Star State discuss the topic. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which calls for an amendment to the Texas Constitution and allow for Texas sports betting to be legalized. While Texas' lieutenant governor said this week that he hasn't seen the topic being discussed yet, he did not outwardly dismiss the idea of legal Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: If Dallas is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Tampa Bay can cover that spread as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Money line: If Dallas is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Vegas, you'd need to bet $200 on Dallas to return $100 on that side to win. Vegas as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Dallas and Atlanta is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

