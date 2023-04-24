Everything is bigger in Texas, including locals' hopes that Texas sports betting gets the green light. Texas residents are monitoring HB 1942, the proposed bill that would legalize online sports betting in Texas. Getting proposed is one thing, but getting passed is another as Texans are in limbo as the state legislature decides the fate of HB 1942. But Texas residents can do more than just hope Texas sports betting sites become a reality, as they can also educate themselves on sports betting terminology ahead of the potential launch of Texas sports betting.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Point spread: Spreads incorporate margin of victory into bets for the favorite. If a team is a 9.5-point favorite, then they only win against the spread if they win by 10 or more points. If they win by 9 or fewer points, then that is a loss against the spread for the favorite.



Futures bet: Futures are long-term bets which won't be resolved immediately. They often deal with more big-picture events instead of just individual games. Examples include predicting who will be the first pick of a draft, picking who will win an MVP award, or guessing which team will win the championship weeks or months before it is decided.



Money line: A money line bet means you are simply picking the winner without regard to point spreads. Most sports will just have the two teams or individuals in the sporting event you can wager on, but a sport like soccer will have a third option -- a draw -- as a result to bet on.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.