Fans might not have to wait much longer for Texas sports betting to become a reality. Efforts to legalize Texas mobile sports betting were shut down in 2021, but some experts believe Texas sports books could be legalized as soon as 2023. There is even one candidate for governor who said he will back online sports betting in Texas if he is elected. Texas would become the largest state with legal online sportsbooks, and they are sure to be very popular because of how much Texans love their sports teams. If Texas online sports betting gets the green light, fans all over the Lone Star State will be able to take advantage of many Texas sports book bonus offers and online Texas sports book promo codes.

Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Live betting: Texas sports fans could be able to wager on their favorite sports in real-time thanks to live, in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, online sportsbooks let fans wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Texas has two very competitive baseball teams, so live betting could be popular with fans in the Lone Star State.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights or for car races.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the outcome of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run, or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. Prop bets can even be placed on the number of strikeouts a pitcher will have in his outing.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.