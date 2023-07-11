Perhaps no state is known for being more of a football state than Texas. The sport is part of the state's culture and fabric, and fans are eagerly anticipating both the college and pro football seasons, now just weeks away. Given that, Texas sports betting on football could be astronomical, but that's if sports betting in Texas actually existed. After not getting the legislative support needed to pass in the Texas Senate, sports wagering is on the backburner until at least 2025 in the Lone Star State. If you're a resident in Texas and looking to lay down bets, enjoy the drive to neighboring states like Louisiana or Arkansas, in which USA sports betting is fully operational.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Live betting: Wagers placed on an in-progress event are called live bets. They can be placed at any time during the event, and the odds are adjusted to account for time, score and injuries.



Total bases: A popular prop bet in baseball, this is the total bases a player accumulates via base hits. Sportsbooks set a bar -- say 1.5 -- and the bettor predicts if the batter will go over or under that total bases bar.



Even money: This is when the odds are 50/50 whereas the bettor stands to win or lose the same amount of money. If you bet $125 on a team and win the bet, then your payout would be $250, so you would win $125.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.