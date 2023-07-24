It was roughly two-and-a-half months ago that the Texas House voted to advance a bill that would legalize Texas sports betting. However, the bill was then struck down by the Senate, meaning it will be roughly a year-and-a-half until the legislation of Texas sports betting is revisited. It won't be until 2025 that discussions on in-person wagering or Texas mobile sports betting will be had, leaving Texas in the minority after over 35 states have approved some form of sports wagering.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Against the spread: This refers to a team's record against the point spread. If a team won its first five games straight up but only covered in three of those games, then they would be 3-2 ATS and 5-0 SU.



Double result: This allows you to bet on who will be leading at halftime and who will be leading at the end of the game within a single wager. For example, backing Team B/Team A means you think Team B will lead at the half, but Team A will win the game.



Correct score: Low scoring sports like soccer and hockey offer a chance for bettors to guess the exact final score. This is known as the correct score bet, and given the difficulty of this prediction, there are often huge payouts for nailing the right score.

