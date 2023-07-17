The latest census statistics say that Texas' population recently passed 30 million. With the high level of sports fandom in the state, there would presumably be plenty of Texas sports betting opportunities. However, the Lone Star State has not yet legalized sports betting in Texas, robbing both residents of this opportunity and the state's economy of a potentially massive profit. Efforts were made to allow for Texas sports betting in 2023, but nothing materialized, making 2025 the earliest possible year for its legalization.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Head-to-head bets: Utilized in sports with fields such as golf or auto racing, H2H bets pit two individuals from that field against one another. Examples include which of two auto drivers will have the better finish, or which of two golfers will post the lower score.



Series betting: Instead of picking just an individual game in a playoff series, you can also bet on the exact series outcome. You simply pick the winner and the number of games it takes them to win the series.



Over/Under: Abbreviated O/U, this is also called the total when it refers to the combined point total in a game or match. O/U is also used in prop bets such as if a pitcher's strikeout bar is set at 6.5, and bettors predict if he will go over or under that bar.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.