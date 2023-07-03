As the second-most populous state with over 30 million residents, Texas also has the second-highest GDP in the nation. But missing from the state's economic impact is wagering on sports, as Texas sports betting is not yet legalized. The strongest effort to legalize sports betting in the Lone Star State came in 2023 as several bills were proposed and supported by residents. But the fate lay in the hands of state legislators who ultimately passed on approving either in-person wagering or online sports betting. Thus, it will be until 2025 at the earliest that Texans can legally bet on sports.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Pick'em: Abbreviated PK, this is when there is no favorite per the point spread. With no spread applied, pick'em bets amount to simply money-line bets where you predict the straight-up winner.

Money line: Betting on the money line means picking the side that will win straight-up. There are no point spreads to consider with ML bets. The favorite is designated with a minus sign before its odds, while the underdog has a plus sign.

Three-way betting: Most game or match bets present you with two betting options -- the two teams/athletes. But for sports like soccer where ties are common, there are three options. This is called three-way betting where you can wager on Team A, Team B or a draw.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

