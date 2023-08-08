How long will it be until the Lone Star State tries to legalize Texas sports betting again? Despite prominent state figures supporting Texas online sports betting, state legislators are still blocking the path for it to be legalized. Since the effort to legalize Texas sports betting was struck down by the state Senate in 2023, Texas can't revisit the discussion until 2025.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Live betting: Live betting is a great way to play along during baseball season. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Outright: If you wanted to bet on golf or car racing this weekend, this would be the betting style for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.



Against the spread: Football is big in Texas, and this is how you would wager on this popular spot. If Dallas is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against New York, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. New York can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.